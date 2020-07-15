Evelyn F. Coronado "Lala" October 24, 1934 - July 5, 2020 Evelyn F. Coronado age 85 of Stockton, CA passed away peacefully at her home, after a lengthy illness, on July 5, 2020. She was surrounded by her caring family, her beloved pet companion Charlie while her favorite mariachi music was being played live in the background. Evelyn was born in Jackson, CA to John Fontes & Mary Fontes (Avitia) on Oct. 24, 1934. She moved to Stockton at the age of 9 and has resided here since. She attended local schools and graduated from Edison High School. She married and had 4 children whom she absolutely adored and was so proud of; Richard, Mary, Andrew and John. Evelyn had a fulfilling and accomplished career working at St. Joseph's Hospital for over 30 years, where she eventually retired as a Senior Accounting Supervisor. Now retired, and with a love of faith and church, this now allowed her more time to volunteer at her favorite parish, St. Linus Church. Here she was involved in multiple activities and events, led needed office tasks and of course was loved by her "church sisters". She was even recognized and awarded regionally here in the central valley for her volunteer efforts by The Catholic Diocese. Growing up in the foothills of Jackson and Sutter Creek area, she later on loved to tell stories of this era. Her father worked in the Kennedy Mines, her mother tried her best to keep up with Evelyn and her rambunctious sisters as they ran the hills, as children will do. She later on enjoyed revisiting this area for frequent day trips, lunch dates, and to see family still in the area. The eldest of 9 sisters, her own mother working full time, she was looked on to be a leader early on. She would lead by example in so many ways. This would become a life-long trait. Whether it be in guiding her sisters, at work, volunteering, or her own family. The most frequent words used to describe her are; kind, sweet, honest, and loving. Evelyn had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed reading, gardening and could complete crossword puzzles in a flash. She liked trips to Lake Tahoe, Jackson Foothills and to San Francisco for that clam chowder bread bowl treat. She's also traveled afar including trips to Italy, Mexico, and England, where the best part of the trip for her was joining her youngest son, John. She equally enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas with daughter Mary, who spoiled her with "room service" and fancy meals. Her favorite sports team was the Raiders and she could name current players and 'old timers' alike. Evelyn enjoyed the live theater productions and musicals, especially if accompanied by her grandchildren. "Jersey Boys" was a favorite. As she raised her own children, she naturally became a 'Mom' to so many others. This included cousins, friends, neighbors and kids from her children's teams. Her VW van was usually packed to the brim (before seat belt laws), and she drove them everywhere! To parades, sports, fairs, games, camping, Lodi Lake and so many other places. She was an active parent supporter of The Stockton Police Commodore's Drum & Bugle Corps, Montezuma Little League, Franklin Band and Sports teams. Some of these kids would not have experienced these moments without her, she made so many special memories possible. Some of her own favorite moments have been spending time and laughs with her sisters, talking of old memories, and making new ones. Plus of course giving each other a bad time about any topic of the moment, and being "the favorite" of anyone who's not there to deny it. She loved cheering on her own children, then eventually her six grandchildren, in their activities and events. The annual Easter egg hunt was a favorite where she marked eggs #1-6 and hid for grandkids to find. It became tradition. Her gifts and effort to make holidays special were second to none. Then of course there was her pet companion, Charlie. She so enjoyed walking and spoiling him, she would call him "The Pest from the West", but loved him unconditionally. Evelyn is preceded in death by her son Richard D. Coronado, her parents John and Mary, her sisters Mary Banks, Irene Andes, Caroline Vega, Josephine Avitia, Rosa Morones, and step brother Benjamin Avitia. Her family takes comfort in knowing she will be welcomed by loving arms of family. Evelyn is survived by her children Mary Ruvalcaba (Danny)- Manteca CA. Andrew Coronado Stockton, CA, John Coronado - Istanbul Turkey. Grandchildren- Monique Coronado , Jennifer Coronado, Andrew "Bub" Coronado, Mary Mina (Fabian), Alisha Coronado, Richard Coronado; Great Grandchildren - Donna, Aiden, Ava; Sisters - Gloria Prieto ( Paul), Angelina Segura (John), Alicia Avitia, Connie Avitia step sister plus several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Evelyn had a tremendous love for family and friends and she will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank Optimal Hospice Care and their caregivers for their professional and compassionate care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for all family and friends. To be notified please contact via email - EvelynCoronadoMemorial@gmail.com Her family is holding a private ceremony and graveside service with a larger public memorial to be held later. In lieu of flowers or gifts please make donations in Evelyn's name to St. Linus Church, Stockton,CA. Casa Bonita Funeral Home