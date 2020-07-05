Evelyn Gloria Fuhring 1927 - 2020 With profound sadness we announce the passing of Evelyn Gloria Fuhring, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on June 14, 2020. She left us while sleeping peacefully at hospice in Stockton, California. She was in her 93rd year. Born in San Joaquin County, California as Evelyn Gloria Devencenzi, she witnessed incredible changes to her world. She grew up with her younger sister, Susan, and younger brother Aaron on a farm near Linden, CA with her parents Joseph and Benita Devencenzi. She attended Greenwood Elementary and Stockton High School. A graduate of Maud Cornwell's School for Secretaries, she had a career as a legal secretary at a number of firms in Stockton, CA. Evelyn was always a sweet and caring women who cared for her children, was always there for her family and friends, and was able to enjoy the things that make life worth living. Her aunts gave her the nickname "Sweet". She lived up to that name by providing care not only to her father and family but to her mom's friends after her mom's untimely death in 1973. She loved to travel to the foothills of the Sierra. She took numerous weekend trips to the Sierra Foothills and Big Trees State Park. She was enthusiastic to go on a relaxing hike. She loved The City too. In numerous trips to San Francisco we regularly visited her Aunt Liz so mom could clean and cook for her. After mom cooked lunch she would always take me on a trip to the zoo, the aquarium, the wharf, or the beach. She loved her family and instilled in her son and daughter strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel. Silk flowers are welcome. Her favorites are Dogwood, Roses, Daffodils, and Tulips