Evelyn Jones Davis
January 9, 1935 - February 6, 2019
Evelyn Jones Davis passed away on February 6, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on January 9, 1935, in Spiro, Oklahoma and was the eldest of 2 daughters.
She is survived by her sons Randy Davis (Carolyn), Bryan Davis (Kelly), Don Davis (Becky), her daughter Karen Clifford, her 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Shirley Ray Davis, her parents Elizabeth and Ragan Jones, her sister Ann
Elizabeth, her son Lloyd Davis, and her daughter-in-law Renee Davis.
Evelyn spent years researching her family's genealogy and
discovered her roots in the Chickasaw Indian tribe. She was devoted to her beloved dog, Lenny, and he was equally attached to her. Evelyn was known for her beautifully manicured nails and she never hesitated to try bold, new colors. She would often visit her favorite Starbuck's and she truly
enjoyed the many conversations she had there, with friends and family.
Evelyn will be missed by all who love her. She will be laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Park, and will be honored by her
family in a private service.
Published in The Record from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019