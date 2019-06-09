|
|
Evelyn Katherine Giannini
Aug. 22, 1925 - May 22, 2019
Evelyn Katherine Giannini, 93, passed away peacefully on
May 22, 2019. She was born in Stockton on August 22, 1925 to Louis and Fina Lagorio.
She was so very blessed to have celebrated 62 years of
marriage to her loving husband, John Giannini, before his death in 2011.
As a lifelong resident of
Stockton, Evelyn attended
Jefferson Grammar School
and graduated from Stockton High School in 1943. After
graduation, she was employed as a secretary with Sims and Grupe before starting a family.
Evelyn was a long time
parishioner of Church of the
Presentation and a member of the Ladies Guild. For many years she also volunteered for the St. Joseph's Hospital
Women's Auxiliary.
Evelyn was a wonderful
homemaker who always put her love of family before anything else in her life. In addition to her love of cooking for her
family and friends, she could
always be found outside
working in her garden. She was an avid Bridge player and even taught John how to play. She
always felt so fortunate to have been able, along with John, to take several trips to Italy to visit aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also cherished the many friends she made during her
lifetime.
Evelyn is survived by her loving children: Barbara and Ronald Tassano of Pine Grove, Robert and Yvonne Giannini of Linden, and Richard and Vicki Giannini of Stockton. One of her greatest joys in life was being Nonni to her seven grandchildren:
Christopher, Tina (Erik),
Anthony (Sarah), Nicholas (Kayla), Gina (Dan), Matthew (Janeane), and Lindsay
(Vincent). She was also very blessed to be Big Nonni to
eleven great grandchildren: Evan, Logan, Brady, Noah,
Nicholas, Nathan, Connor, Liam, Izabel, Benjamin, and Giuliana.
Evelyn was also preceded in death by her loving siblings:
Irene Dewitt, Eva Cavalli, Fred Lagorio, and Raymond Lagorio.
The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the staff at Meadowood for all their
kindness and the wonderful care given to their Mother.
They especially want to thank Martha Rodriguez, who was John and Evelyn's caregiver for many years. The family will be forever grateful for her love, hard work, compassion, and dedication, all while keeping her amazing sense of humor.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, June 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at DeYoungs Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California Street,
Stockton, CA. A Memorial
Service will be held at DeYoungs Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, June 11, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at
San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Evelyn's name to Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record on June 9, 2019