Evelyn L. (O'Brien) Gorley Oct. 31, 1918 - July 18, 2019 Evelyn L. (O'Brien) Gorley passed away on July 18, 2019 at the age of 100. Evelyn was born on October 31, 1918 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Elsie and George O'Brien, the second of six children. The family moved to Stockton, California when Evelyn was 9 years old. She attended local schools and graduated from Stockton High School. She married Kenneth E. Gorley in 1937. They were married for 54 years until Kenneth's death in 1992. For most of her life she was a homemaker. Her Faith was a very important aspect of her life. She had been a member of The Church of the Presentation since 1956. She was active in many organizations including the Tuleburg Travelers, Karl Ross Post American Legion, P.T.A. and Dameron Auxiliary. She enjoyed many leisure activities including RVing, bowling, sewing, crocheting and frequent trips to Las Vegas. She also enjoyed entertaining family and friends and did so throughout her life hosting many parties at her home. She and Kenneth traveled all over the United States and took cruises to Canada and Mexico. She is survived by her daughters Colleen Joy and Linda White, her sons-in-law Vincent Lopez and Richard Young, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, daughters Marlene Young and Karen Lopez, grandson Mark Young and great grandson Nicholas Keith. She liked nothing better than spending time with her large extended family. She was a wonderful lady who enjoyed life to the fullest. She was loved and will be missed by everyone who knew her. DeYoung Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Gorley family. A Rosary will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Presentation, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10am. Committal will take place at Cherokee Memorial Park, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Record on July 28, 2019