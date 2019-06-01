|
Evelyn Louise (Vignolo) Peterson Schmitt
Aug. 24, 1923 - May 25, 2019
Lifelong Stockton resident Evelyn Louise (Vignolo) Peterson Schmitt died May 25 at Lodi Memorial
Hospital. She was 95.
Mrs. Schmitt was born Aug. 23, 1923 at St. Mary's Maternity Hospital in Stockton to Eva Denavi and Fernando Vignolo.
Her parents were first generation
Italian Americans and their parents immigrated to California from
Genoa, Italy in the 1870s and 1880s, settling in Calaveras and San Joaquin counties.
In her youth, Evelyn enjoyed spending time at the family ranch in Camanche with her younger sister Norma and many cousins. Evelyn grew up on the Vignolo farm in Stockton on Pacific
Avenue, across from what is now University of the Pacific. Evelyn attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary and Stockton High School.
Evelyn enjoyed taking beach trips to Santa Cruz with her
cousins and cooking traditional Italian cuisine. Evelyn raised her children Rowan, Terrance and Robert Peterson in Stockton, and was a Cub Scout Den Mother. She later graduated from University of the Pacific in 1965 and then earned her teaching credential. Evelyn taught third-grade for three years at Manteca's Sequoia School and then taught Kindergarten and First-grade at McKinley School in Stockton for 31 years. After retirement, Evelyn enjoyed substituting for many years.
She married Bill Schmitt in 1984 and they were happily married until his passing in 2001. They enjoyed cooking Italian food,
traveling, taking cruises and attending functions at the Italian
Athletic Club and the Waterloo Gun and Bocce Club. Evelyn was a member of the California Retired Teacher's Association, the
Native Daughter's of the Golden West, and the Iris Club. Some of Evelyn's favorite trips included a cruise to Alaska and a trip to
Italy where she met Italian relatives. She taught herself Italian and was very proud of her heritage. Evelyn also enjoyed going to casinos and was a regular at the horse races during the summertime in Stockton.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her infant sister, Florence in 1927; her father, Fernando Vignolo in 1946; her mother, Eva Denavi Vignolo, in 1988; her daughter Rowan Peterson, in 1999; her grandson, Ronnie Shobert Jr., in 1991; her husband, Bill Schmitt, in 2001; and her sister, Norma Piazza, in 2015.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Peterson and Terrance
Peterson, of Stockton; stepchildren and their spouses, Sandy and Don Tebbs, of Granite Bay, Bob and Sharon Schmitt, of Stockton; grandchildren, Gina Jones, of Stockton, Daisy Peterson, of
Minnesota, Lacey Peterson, of Columbia; step-grandchildren
Bobby Schmitt, of Stockton, Robin Allen, of Idaho, six Tebbs
children; great-grandchildren Ronnie Shobert, of Stockton, Bobby Shobert, of Stockton, Ariana Rhodd of Stockton, Jesse and Claire Owens, of Columbia; numerous great-great-grandchildren; nieces Sally Daley, of Orinda and Susan Sopco, of Torrance; grand nieces Dominique, Jessie and Andrea; her cousin Dorothy Isaak, of Stockton; and numerous other cousins and relatives.
Private family services to be held.
Casa Bonita Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019