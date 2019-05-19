|
Evelyn Lucille Barakatt Firpo
July 18, 1925 May 7, 2019
Evelyn Lucille Barakatt Firpo was born July 18, 1925 in Stockton, and died of heart failure May 7, 2019. Evelyn was the oldest of seven kids of Mamie and B.T. Barakatt, and she graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1943. She was a trailblazer of sorts, the first in her family to attend college when that was a rarity for women. She attended San Jose State for two years before returning to Stockton to marry Bob Firpo in 1948. She had seven kids, and family was the biggest focus of her life. She was an excellent cook, and loved to prepare meals for the family, sometimes humming as she whipped up dinner for her large brood, and passing on Lebanese recipes she learned from her mother. As her kids grew older, she entered the workforce, and was employed for roughly two decades with Ticor Title, rising to the position of title officer. Evelyn was a people person, and loved holidays with her extended family, and get-togethers with her friends and relatives for many years after she retired. She was an excellent seamstress throughout her life, sewing dresses for her young daughters and many other things. For many years, she and Bob loved their rotating Saturday night poker games with their closest friends. Evelyn also kept her mind sharp by playing bridge, delving into crossword puzzles, crocheting and needlework. The family thanks the staff of Golden Haven for their care and kindness. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Robert, and her son Bobby. She's survived by six children: Alan (Rhinda); Tina (Vic); MaryAnn (Mike); Eric;
Susan; Sara (Gene); 13 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Friends and relatives are invited to a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, 425 W. Magnolia St.
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019