Evelyn Marie (Lagorio) Ballestrasse July 15, 1922 - Dec. 29, 2019 Evelyn was born to Giuseppe and Jenny Lagorio, and raised in Stockton. She married Pete Ballestrasse from San Francisco. She was active in the St. Gertrude's Mothers Club and served as the President of the Club. She was the first in her family, and the only woman, to receive a college degree, graduating with a teaching degree from Sacramento State College. She then taught at Cleveland Elementary School and was honored by awards from the School District and her students. Evelyn and Pete raised four children. She is preceded in death by her husband, Pete; and daughter, Gayle Weiss. She is survived by her children, Irene (Bill) Wells, Peter (Marlene) Ballestrasse and Joseph (Jackie) Ballestrasse; sister, Gloria Biglieri; 5 grandchildren, Deanna Pedler, Nicholas Freeman, Nicoletta Gallagher, Kathy Plaisance and Nannette Donnelley; her 18 great- grandchildren, Adriana Pedler, Anthony Pedler, Jordan Rossas, Morgan Gradey, Hannah Freeman, Cydney Gooden, Marley Freeman, Kevin Freeman, Elijah Trujillo, Cameron Trujillo, Samuel Plaisance, Brett Plaisance, Ryan Donnelley, Irene Sarnsen, Madison Gallagher, Matthew Gallagher, Aiden Pedler, Carma Pedler; and 3 great-great grandchildren, Derrick Villarreal, Alexander Freeman and Harrison Cooper. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at DeYoung Memorial Chapel at 6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church at 11:30 am followed by a committal at Cherokee Memorial Park.
Published in The Record from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020