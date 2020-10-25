Evelyn Pankow April 4, 1927 October 16, 2020 Evelyn Pankow (nee Fahey) got tired of waiting on a vaccine and departed on her final travel adventure, sans mask. While this trip was a long time in the planning stages, it came too soon for those of us that remain behind. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Evelyn graduated from American University with a major in Spanish, but it was her skill in shorthand that helped her see the world. After "wasting a perfectly good year in the poultry division of the Department of Agriculture", she landed a job in the cloak and dagger business of the C.I.A. as a secretary in the American Embassy in Paris. With the "City of Lights" as her home base, she spent the next two and a half years traveling Western Europe. Returning to the USA, she married Jene Ernest Pankow and settled in Stockton, California. Working at the California State Department of Employment, she became responsible for assisting professional and clerical applicants with job placements. Helping so many at the start of their careers was both fulfilling and rewarding. Travel was always a top priority. From Norway, to Istanbul, Cairo, Jerusalem and Damascus, they dove into every adventure feet first. When they weren't on the road, Evelyn fed her love of the arts by becoming a Docent at the Haggin Museum and a member of the Stockton Symphony and the Stockton Civic Theater. With Jene by her side, they made their final move to O'Connor Woods, landing softly in the warm, caring, and capable hands of Ms. Maria Brown. Maria ensured that they were safe, engaged, and happy; a friend of the first order. When Jene passed in 2014, Evelyn wasn't alone; her four loving nieces on the East Coast ensured there were frequent visits and daily phone calls. She was also blessed with ongoing visits by her niece Nancy Harrington and her longtime extended family, the Harpainters. She also had her devoted friend and surrogate daughter, Shawn Russell and husband John by her side along with the good fortune of having the stellar, loving, and professional caregiver services of Ms. Tara Ryan. Evelyn was preceded in her departure by many people she loved dearly; her "huna" Jene Ernest Pankow, her sister, Rosalie (nee Fahey) Minogue and her husband Robert, and her brother Charles Edmund Fahey and his wife Mary Jane. There were also a gaggle of loved ones left behind at the departure gate - 4 Minogue (nee) nieces Terry Kowsaluk, Lisa Hanna, Casey Threatte, and Robin Payne as well as 2 Fahey (nee) nieces, Nancy Harrington, Janet McDougal and nephew Richard Charles Fahey. Due to Covid: no services will be held at this time. Expressions of sympathy can be made as a donation in Evelyn's name to the Haggin Museum, Stockton, CA.



