Home

POWERED BY

Everett Lynn Johnson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Everett Lynn Johnson Jr. Obituary
Everett Lynn

Johnson Jr.

Jan. 14, 1974 - May 26, 2019

Everett Lynn Johnson Jr. born January 14, 1974 in Stockton to Dorothy Chambliss (deceased) and Everett Johnson went home to be with Our Lord on May 26, 2019.

He was a skilled barber by trade often taking his shears to the streets, ministering service to those in need.

He was a member of Immanuel Breath of Life COGIC, the "church on the road", though

he helped other ministries.

Survived by his children, Starlynne, Everett III, Lyndon, Lynzy and Collyn his parents

Superintendent Everett and

Karen Johnson all of Stockton; his brothers Sylvester Griffin of Texas, Darnell Young and Paris

Johnson of California.

Visitation at Cunningham

Funeral Service 425 E. Harding Way Thursday 1pm - 5pm.
Published in The Record on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.