|
|
Everett Lynn
Johnson Jr.
Jan. 14, 1974 - May 26, 2019
Everett Lynn Johnson Jr. born January 14, 1974 in Stockton to Dorothy Chambliss (deceased) and Everett Johnson went home to be with Our Lord on May 26, 2019.
He was a skilled barber by trade often taking his shears to the streets, ministering service to those in need.
He was a member of Immanuel Breath of Life COGIC, the "church on the road", though
he helped other ministries.
Survived by his children, Starlynne, Everett III, Lyndon, Lynzy and Collyn his parents
Superintendent Everett and
Karen Johnson all of Stockton; his brothers Sylvester Griffin of Texas, Darnell Young and Paris
Johnson of California.
Visitation at Cunningham
Funeral Service 425 E. Harding Way Thursday 1pm - 5pm.
Published in The Record on June 6, 2019