|
|
Faye Beth Edens Dec. 29,1933 - Oct. 30, 2019 Faye Edens passed away in her home in Lodi after a yearlong decline in health. She was the youngest daughter of Harriet (Brown) Singer and Tracy David Singer of Stockholm, Hamilton County, Nebraska and she was the last survivor of a family of nine children. The family moved to Stockton when she was six years old. She attended Stockton High School and was a Nurse's Aide at Delta Convalescent Home in Lodi for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Glenn Edens. Faye had five children, daughters, Pamela Long (Lee Miller), Teri Iverson (Tom); and sons, Tracy Phillips (Melody), Timothy Phillips (Judy) and Edwin McCarra. She also had grandchildren, William Phillips (Snow), Maureen Long, Shannon Ali (Gamal), Kristy McCarver, Jarrod Iverson (Tami), David Phillips (Tara), Brittany Phillips (Shawn), Karson Phillips, Destiny Phillips (Christian), Michael Phillips (Marcy), Carl Phillips, Julie Phillips (Javier), Amber Ferrari (Anthony, deceased), Madeline Anderson (Mark), Charlotte McCarra; and several great-grand-children. She was known to her great-grandchildren as "GG" or "Grandma Fifi". Faye was provided care by Hospice and others for several weeks prior to her passing. The family thanks Kathleen Edwards, Nancy Casillas, and Angie Joaquin for the excellent, kind care she received at the end of life. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on January 11, 2020, at the Gateway Pentecostal of God Church, 13555 E. Hammond St., Lockeford.
Published in The Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019