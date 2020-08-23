1/1
Feliciana Castro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Feliciana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Feliciana Castro March 25, 1934 - August 16, 2020 Feliciana was born in Chihuahua, Mexico on March 25, 1934. Eventually she emigrated to Stockton in 1968, working in packing sheds, local canneries and Cal-Cedar. She was able to purchase a brand new home in 1974. Her joy in life was her family but her ultimate joy was finally seeing all her kids purchase homes. Feliciana is survived by her kids, Teresa and Lorenzo Hidalgo, Jesse and Tina Castro, Ernesto and Anna Castro, Martha and Greg Gaynor, Darlene and Silviano Lopez, Maria Castro, Gloria Soto, Vera Lee Mahurin; grandkids, Julie, Lorenzo Jr., Freddy, Anita, Alex, Michael, Montana, Samantha, Monique, Cameron, Amanda, Hector, Myra, Manuel, Jorge, Claudia, Diane, and Lucretia; great grandkids, V.J., Alejandro, Maximo, Miranda, L.J., Kylie, Arianna, Jeidon, Breidon, Destiny, Alyssa, Isabella, Ammina, Delilah, Arabella, Avery, Michael Marie, Sabastian, Tina, and Fabian, Kaiden, Konnor, and Kiera; great great-grandkids, Alexander and Camila; sister, Margarita Martinez and 5 nephews. She is preceded in death by sons, Ramon Hernandez and Alejandro Castro. Feliciana will always be loved and remembered at all family gatherings. Rosary will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Cano Funeral Home, 2164 E. Martin Luther King Blvd from 6 pm - 8pm. Services will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Linus Church, 2620 S. B St., 9am. Burial to follow at Stockton Rural Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cano Funeral Home
2164 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 467-1177
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved