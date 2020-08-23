Feliciana Castro March 25, 1934 - August 16, 2020 Feliciana was born in Chihuahua, Mexico on March 25, 1934. Eventually she emigrated to Stockton in 1968, working in packing sheds, local canneries and Cal-Cedar. She was able to purchase a brand new home in 1974. Her joy in life was her family but her ultimate joy was finally seeing all her kids purchase homes. Feliciana is survived by her kids, Teresa and Lorenzo Hidalgo, Jesse and Tina Castro, Ernesto and Anna Castro, Martha and Greg Gaynor, Darlene and Silviano Lopez, Maria Castro, Gloria Soto, Vera Lee Mahurin; grandkids, Julie, Lorenzo Jr., Freddy, Anita, Alex, Michael, Montana, Samantha, Monique, Cameron, Amanda, Hector, Myra, Manuel, Jorge, Claudia, Diane, and Lucretia; great grandkids, V.J., Alejandro, Maximo, Miranda, L.J., Kylie, Arianna, Jeidon, Breidon, Destiny, Alyssa, Isabella, Ammina, Delilah, Arabella, Avery, Michael Marie, Sabastian, Tina, and Fabian, Kaiden, Konnor, and Kiera; great great-grandkids, Alexander and Camila; sister, Margarita Martinez and 5 nephews. She is preceded in death by sons, Ramon Hernandez and Alejandro Castro. Feliciana will always be loved and remembered at all family gatherings. Rosary will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Cano Funeral Home, 2164 E. Martin Luther King Blvd from 6 pm - 8pm. Services will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Linus Church, 2620 S. B St., 9am. Burial to follow at Stockton Rural Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store