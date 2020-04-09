|
|
Felicitas Martinez Nov. 23, 1947 - Mar. 13, 2020 Felicitas (Sheena) Martinez lost her battle with Cancer and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong resident of Stockton, Ca. and attended Stockton Schools. She was employed by SUSD and Kmart Corp. She enjoyed trips to the Casinos and spending time with family. All who knew Sheena loved her. She was fun to be around and always made you feel welcomed and loved. Felicitas (Sheena) is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Floyd Martinez; her mother Lillie Valencia; children Lillian Randle (Steven), David Martinez, and Shelley Martinez; siblings, Frances Ruiz, Frank X. Valencia Jr. (Sandra), Mary Leyva, Beatrice Morrison (Ronald) and Martin Valencia; also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Frank X. Valencia Sr.; son, Floyd F. Martinez; grandson, Tony Randle; and great granddaughter Parish Randle. The Family would also like to extend their gratitude to Jessica Huerta for all her help in taking such good care of Sheena. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date
Published in The Record on Apr. 9, 2020