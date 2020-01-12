|
Felix Sanchez Castanon Nov. 20, 1923 - Jan. 4, 2020 Felix Sanchez Castanon died peacefully in the comfort of his home while surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 4, 2020 in Stockton, CA at the age of 96. He was born on Nov. 20, 1923 in Stockton, CA to Juanita and Epitacio Castanon. He is survived by his four children, Johanna Castanon of Santa Fe, TX; Pamela Castanon-Yescas (Richard Yescas) of Olympia, WA; Jeffrey Castanon (Patricia Castanon) of Stockton, CA; and Lisa Castanon of Seattle, WA; six grandchildren; five great-grand-children; many nieces and nephews; and his brother, Joe Castanon of Stockton, CA. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Annie Valdivia, Rito Castanon, Chet Castanon, Mary Gutierrez, Pete Castanon and Tony Castanon. Felix joined the Army at 18 where he was an esteemed featherweight boxer who toured across the USA and the Asia Pacific region. After completing his active duty military service, Felix spent the next 35+ years as an aircraft mechanic for Sharpe Army Depot and took great pride in his work, expertise and continued service contributions. On Oct 8th, 1950 he married Angela Jimenez with whom he shared a loving marriage of over 68 years. He enjoyed volunteering his time in the community at St. Gertrude's CYO Boys Basketball and Father's Clubs, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul and The Cursillo Movement. In the joy of his retirement years, he could be found fishing, gardening, enjoying the company of his grandchildren at their sporting events and BBQing for holidays and family functions. All are welcome to attend the Celebration of Felix's Life. Services include a viewing and rosary on Jan. 13, 2020 at Frisbie Warren & Carroll Mortuary, 809 N California St. A Funeral Mass by Father Jeff will be held on January 14th at St. Luke Catholic Church, 3847 N. Sutter St. with a reception to follow immediately at Valley Brewing Company. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of San Joaquin County, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204 or the Parkinson's Association of Northern California, 1024 Iron Point Rd., Ste#1036, Folsom, CA 95630. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Peggy, Kristen, Ester, Ronald, Anthony, and hospice staff for their care and dedication.
Published in The Record on Jan. 12, 2020