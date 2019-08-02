|
Fiori Antonio Angoletta 1934 -2019 On Monday, July 29, Fiori Antonio Angoletta was called home. He was 85 years of age. Fiori was born in 1934 in Angels Camp, California to Mario and Elisa Angoletta. In 1941, the family moved to Stockton, California and was a longtime resident until his passing. He attended Saint Mary's High School where he played basketball, acted as a proctor, and sat on the Mission Committee. Upon his graduation from high school, Fiori enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed in Virginia, Kentucky, and finally the Oakland Army Base- a terminal and general depot on the Oakland waterfront. During his service, he was a cook, a tanker, and finished his career as a Military Policeman. He was honorably discharged in 1956. Fiori married Irene Batres after his departure from the military. Together, they enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends, hosting family holidays, and training police dogs for the Stockton Police Department. They raised three handsome sons: Anthony, Aldo, and Andrew. He worked as a butcher for Lucky's grocery store chain until his retirement. Sadly, after 41 wonderful years of marriage, Fiori lost his beautiful Irene. He was a dedicated Catholic, loved his family, enjoyed spending time with close friends, which often included an occasional card game. He spent the last twenty years with his life companion, Effie Crannell, until his passing. He leaves behind Anthony and Laurie, Aldo and Gwen, Andrew and Theresa, his grandchildren Samantha, Elisa, Sara, Marissa, Andrew Jr., and David, and his great-grandchildren Natalie, Theo, Rocky, and Bowen. Viewing and rosary vigil will take place on Thursday, August 8 at DeYoung Shoreline Chapel in Stockton, CA at 3PM. Rosary will begin at 6PM. Funeral and Mass Service to be held on Friday, August 9 at St. Luke's Catholic Church at 10AM. Celebration of Life to follow at Waterloo Gun & Bocce Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Fiori Angoletta to the at Heart.org or to Saint Mary's High School at SaintMarysHighSchool.org.
Published in The Record on Aug. 2, 2019