Flora M. Hernandez June 20, 1923 - Aug. 3, 2020 On August 3, 2020 Flora M. Hernandez passed away. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Porfirio M. Hernandez, her sons Robert J. Balderas, Richard Balderas and daughter Gloria A. Alonzo. Flora also is survived by seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her strength and will be missed by her family. Memorial services will be private.



