Florence F. Rossmann Dec. 6, 1919 - Sept. 29, 2019 Florence Felicia Rossmann was born on December 6, 1919 in Tracy, CA, and was called to be with the Lord on September 29, 2019 at the age of 99. Florence was the youngest of four children born to Simeon John Frerichs, Sr. and Mable Belle Hartwell. After graduating from St. Mary's High School, Florence attended modeling school. She then married Vieland Henry Rossmann, Jr. and raised three children in Stockton, CA. She worked for the Stockton Unified School District for 26 years before retiring in 1982. She belonged to Rainbow Girls, Jobs Daughters Council, Athena, W.P.A.C., Red Hats Society, Mary Widows, Circle 4 Church and was a member of Central United Methodist Church for over 30 years. Florence also volunteered numerous hours at American Cancer Society and St. Joseph's Hospital as a Pink Lady. Florence loved to bake and travel but most of all was devoted to her family and friends. Known as GG to her great-grandchildren she especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events, always being their number one fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Simeon and Mable; sister, Evelyn Cooper; brother, Simeon John Frerichs Jr.; sister, Mary Maybelle Davis; husband, Vieland; sons, Vieland Henry Rossmann III and Jeffrey Merle Rossmann. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Florence Graddy (Jack); four grandchildren: Scott Graddy (Tricia),Todd Graddy, Staci Spence (Jason), and Jeffrey Merle Rossmann II; five great- grandchildren, Bryce Graddy, Brooke Graddy; Brett Graddy, Tyler Graddy, and Morgan Graddy; as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Central United Methodist Church, Putnam Music Fund, 3700 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204 or Hospice of San Joaquin 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204. There will be a private burial followed by a memorial service at Central United Methodist Church 3700 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204 on Friday, October 4th at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019