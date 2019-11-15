|
|
Florence Gwasdoff Jan. 12, 1929 - Nov. 13, 2019 Florence Gwasdoff was born in Brooklyn, NY. She moved to California with her family in 1947, where she met her beloved husband, Sam. Together they raised three children; Leslie (Larry), Donna (Barry) and Jason (Lindy). She was an energetic, dynamic, generous woman, totally devoted to family and friends and to her seven grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated in a memorial service on Sunday, November 17th, at 1:00 PM at Temple Israel, 5105 N. El Dorado St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Israel Rabbi's Discretionary Fund or Family Promise of San Joaquin County.
Published in The Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019