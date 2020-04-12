|
Florence May (Bailey) Grosskettler March 27, 1930 - April 5, 2020 Florence May (Bailey) Grosskettler was born in San Francisco in 1930, the daughter of Charles and Caroline Bailey. Before she was one year old she moved to Stockton where she resided until she married John Benty at the age of 20. The two lived in Los Angeles for a number of years, she working for Union 76 Oil while her husband attended Art Center College of Design on a scholarship. John was drafted by the Army in 1951 and the two moved first to Texas and then to England where he was stationed. While in England they traversed the continent that instilled in her a love for travel. The adventurous couple then shipped John's new Austin Healey from England to New York and drove the convertible cross-country to California. From California they moved to Detroit, Chicago and then back to Long Beach, California. Finally they moved to New Jersey, John working in New York City while Florence raised their two children, Cameron and Christiane. In the early 1970's Florence became a registered nurse and moved back to California where she was to continue her career at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton. She attended continuous educational programs while working as a full time nurse and became qualified to work in Intensive Care (ICU) and Cardiac Care (CCU) units. She retired in 1992 after 32 years of nursing. Throughout her working career she traveled the world visiting over 50 countries. Florence moved to Davis, California in 2000 and met Jack Grosskettler while playing a game they both loved, bridge. They were married in 2004. With her second husband, she would add to her "country collection" traveling to such unique locations as Antarctica, Vietnam and Jordan. Florence and Jack would continue to play bridge twice a week, making a life together that truly gave her great joy. She passed away nine days after her 90th birthday. She is survived by her son, Cameron Benty and wife Suzanne, daughter, Christiane May Spoto and husband Stuart, and grandchildren, Ari Spoto-Kowal and husband Sam, Jenna Benty-Potts and her husband Ben, Alexi Spoto and Jordan Benty. Due to the passion our mother had for the arts we ask that in lieu of flowers a remembrance in Florence's name may be made to the Manetti Shrem Museum of Art in Davis, CA. Donations may be made to https://give.ucdavis.edu/Donate/YourGift/323626
Published in The Record on Apr. 12, 2020