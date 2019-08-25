|
Floyd Kenneth Kramer Aug. 21, 1938 - Aug. 18, 2019 Floyd Kenneth Kramer, age 80, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 due to a rare blood disorder. He passed away peacefully among his family at Doctor's Medical Center in Modesto, CA. Floyd was born on August 21, 1938 in McPherson County South Dakota to Alma and Jake Kramer. He moved to California when he was a child, where he lived for most of his life. Floyd proudly served in the U.S. Army after graduating high school. He worked for Lawrence Livermore Lab, but spent most of his career with the County of San Joaquin building computer systems. After he retired in 1997, he moved to Mesquite, Nevada where he purchased a new home. In his retirement he enjoyed upgrading his home, four-wheeling, a few new cars, and RV-ing to visit family. Floyd loved to spend time with family and friends, discuss his faith, plan for his future, share his hard-earned wisdom, and he was very generous with his kids and grandchildren. Floyd was preceded in death by his devoted mother and father, Jake and Alma Kramer and his beloved sister, Jan Caves. Floyd is survived by his daughter Michele, her husband John, and grandchildren Jennifer Takehana, Jackie Holder, Steven Takehana, Beth Anne Takehana, and Cassandra Cosens, and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his son John Kramer, his wife Michelle, and grandchildren John Kramer Jr., Luke Kramer, and Abigail Kramer. Floyd loved his family very much and they loved him dearly. His life will be celebrated on Monday, August 26, 2019. Viewing will take place at 12:00 noon, and funeral services will start at 1:00 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral Home 14165 N. Beckman Rd. Lodi, CA 95240.
Published in The Record on Aug. 25, 2019