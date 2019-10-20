|
Floyd S. Bowling Oct. 14, 1927 - Oct. 5, 2019 "Stan" was born in Waynesville, Mo., the youngest of 8, to Henry and Nora. He came to Stockton in 1957 to work for Delta Switchboard (later ASCO) for 37 years. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and all things country music. He is survived by his wife, Sally; children, Clay (Linda) Bowling and Debra (Merlin) Emig; step-children Sarah (Darrin) Rogers and Sam Askey; 4 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and beloved dog Cody.
Published in The Record on Oct. 20, 2019