Frances Centeno June 23, 1968 - Jan. 13, 2020 Frances Centeno passed away on January 13, 2020. Frances was born in Stockton, California on June 23, 1968 and lived in Stockton for 51 years. Frances graduated from Franklin High School. She led a quiet life. Her family and friends will remember her loving smile and devotion to helping others. She is preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Adrow of Stockton; and her grandmother, Mattie Edwards of Stockton. She was married to David Centeno of Stockton. She is survived by a brother, Aaron Tiffer, of Stockton; and an uncle, Lester Smith of Silver Spring, Maryland; and many cousins and extended family residing in northern California and other parts of the country. Viewing will be held on January 22, 2020 from 3 PM - 6 PM at Zapata Funeral Home, 512 W. Harding Way, Stockton, CA. Interment will be at noon on January 23rd at the Stockton Rural Cemetery, 2350 Cemetery Lane, Stockton. Zapata Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Jan. 21, 2020