Frances (Garcia) DeAguero

Tracy - Frances (Garcia) DeAguero, 92, of Tracy, California, passed away on November 6th, 2020. She was born on October 4th, 1928 in Chino, California where she grew up. Frances enjoyed time living in Salinas before moving to Tracy, where she lived for 66 years. Frances proudly followed in the footsteps of her father and began working in agriculture at the age of 14. She supported the farming industry for years by working in packing sheds and helping with planting and harvesting various crops throughout Central California. Frances began working at H.J. Heinz in Tracy in 1956 where she worked in production for 39 years until retiring in 1995.

Frances had a history of favorite pastimes and was known for her love of fashion and spent time modeling as a young woman. She also enjoyed music and dancing. Frances loved gathering with friends after work and dancing to the music of the big bands. Outside of her social life, her family was always central to her. She treasured time with her parents, sisters, nieces and nephews around the large family table, enjoying her parent's homemade food while they shared stories.

While raising her sons in Tracy, she enjoyed spending time at the ballpark watching them play softball. She was well known for her potato salad and hosting tailgate picnics for all the boys. Her sons always came first, but community involvement was also important to Frances. As a young mother, she organized a protest that gained the attention of media and local politicians, leading to the protection of rights for her fellow union members. Frances was also a leader in the Neighborhood Watch program, hosting annual events at her home for decades.

During her retirement, Frances enjoyed gardening, decorating her home, shopping at the mall, bus trips to Reno, and watching her novellas and old movies, especially Westerns; but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed watching Oakland A's games with her sons, going to amusement parks, having backyard BBQs, taking her grandchildren shopping, attending their games, recitals and concerts, treating her family to a meal, and gathering for birthdays and holidays with her beloved family. Frances was also blessed with close relationships to her dear sisters, nieces and nephews, and enjoyed celebrations and visits with them throughout her life.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Baldomero and Petra Garcia, her siblings Gonzalo Garcia, Cecilio Garcia, Guadalupe ("Lupe") Raya, Margarita ("Margie") Calderon, and Adela ("Della") Martinez, and her daughter-in-law Phylis Johnson.

Surviving Frances are her sons, Alfred DeAguero, Charles DeAguero and James Garcia, and her daughters-in-law, Debra Prater and Senta Cunningham. Frances had six grandchildren: Natalie (DeAguero) and her husband, Trevor Hanrion; Jennifer (DeAguero) and her husband, Cody Rivera; Anthony DeAguero and his wife, Jennifer Seymour-DeAguero; Brian DeAguero, Andrew Garcia and Selena Garcia. Frances' great grandchildren are Adien, Dylen, Landon and Peyton Rivera; Connor and Charlotte Hanrion; Madison, Johnathan, Joseph, and McKenna Seymour, and Anthony ("AJ") DeAguero Jr.



