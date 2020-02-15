|
Frances Delores Orr (Delaney) June 29, 1931 - Feb. 10, 2020 Frances Delores Orr (Delaney) age 88 a lifelong resident of Stockton, California passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born to the late Francis S Delaney and Hazel Ida Bahrenfuss on June 29,1931. Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, David A Orr. She is survived by her daughters, Christine (Manny) Banda, Jenise Warren, Elizabeth (Albert) Cordero and son, James Orr. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Frances Elizarraras, Brandon Warren, Andreana (Jeff) Atherton, Jason (Stephanie) and Megan Azarcon, Kaleb Warren, Guillermo III, Giyana, Gabriel and Giuliana Cordero. Frances will be especially missed by her great-grandchildren, Benjamin Stern, Ana Elizarraras, Lilyanna and Jessela Warren and Nathaniel Atherton. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Committal to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the s - Help Fight Alzheimer's https://act.alz.org/ Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Feb. 15, 2020