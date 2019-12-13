|
Frances (Dyke) Franklin May 16, 1930 - Dec. 5, 2019 Frances (Dyke) Franklin, born on May 16, 1930, entered into Heaven on December 5, 2019. Frances was the daughter of the late Leslie Allen and Nancy Marshall Dyke. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Cecil Franklin; her son, Stephen Franklin; and her brother,, John Allen Dyke of Fremont. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Glidewell) and Summer (Bethell); her granddaughters, Leona Taia (Matthew), Nichole Bethell and Gracelynn Bethell; and her grandchildren, Matthew Taia, Jr. (Cecily), Maalima Taia, Nyla Taia and Leiana Taia. Frances graduated from Manteca High School and retired from Lincoln Unified School District after more than 26 years of a fulfilling career as a School Secretary. She was a long time member of Central Church of Christ. She will be sorely missed and fondly remembered as "Gram Fran" by countless friends and family. Viewing will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, 9 AM - 8 PM at Cherokee Memorial Vineyard Chapel, 14165 Beckman Rd., Lodi. Memorial will be Monday, December 16, 2019, 1 PM at Central Church of Christ, 4799 E. Foppiano Ln., Stockton.
Published in The Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019