|
|
Frances Juarez
Dec. 3, 1944 - April 2, 2019
Frances (Mama) Juarez,
daughter of the late Merced Sr. and Ebelia Juarez, and wife of her late husband Robert Marquez, passed away
Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in her home with her children and
extended family at her bedside. Her children are Albert, Robert (teeny), Gilbert and Anita.
Her Grandchildren, all trophies, are Albert Jr., Christina, Irena, Bobby, Jesse, Maflna, Jackie, Frankie, David Jr. and Nandie. Her great grandchildren are
Maria, Natalle Davina, Malinda, Julian, Vinny, Lyle, James,
Jordan. and Kairi.
Her sisters and brothers are Rose, Alice, Virginia, Ralph,
Peter, John, Edward and Oscar Juarez, and the late Merced Juarez Jr.
Frances worked at various schools within the Stockton
Unified School District, and at one time, was an avid bowler with the Mexican/American Bowling League..
She loved the company of Frank Canchola, Sr., her
longtime companion for the past 24 years.
She will also be missed by
hundreds of nieces and
nephews, cousins, extended
family, and friends.
Services will be held April 12, 2019 at Cano Funeral Home, 2164 E. Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 9:30am-12:30pm.
Published in The Record on Apr. 6, 2019