Cano Funeral Home
2164 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 467-1177

Frances Juarez

Frances Juarez Obituary
Frances Juarez

Dec. 3, 1944 - April 2, 2019

Frances (Mama) Juarez,

daughter of the late Merced Sr. and Ebelia Juarez, and wife of her late husband Robert Marquez, passed away

Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in her home with her children and

extended family at her bedside. Her children are Albert, Robert (teeny), Gilbert and Anita.

Her Grandchildren, all trophies, are Albert Jr., Christina, Irena, Bobby, Jesse, Maflna, Jackie, Frankie, David Jr. and Nandie. Her great grandchildren are

Maria, Natalle Davina, Malinda, Julian, Vinny, Lyle, James,

Jordan. and Kairi.

Her sisters and brothers are Rose, Alice, Virginia, Ralph,

Peter, John, Edward and Oscar Juarez, and the late Merced Juarez Jr.

Frances worked at various schools within the Stockton

Unified School District, and at one time, was an avid bowler with the Mexican/American Bowling League..

She loved the company of Frank Canchola, Sr., her

longtime companion for the past 24 years.

She will also be missed by

hundreds of nieces and

nephews, cousins, extended

family, and friends.

Services will be held April 12, 2019 at Cano Funeral Home, 2164 E. Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 9:30am-12:30pm.
Published in The Record on Apr. 6, 2019
