Frances L. Jones Dec. 10, 1971 - July 10, 2020 Frances L. Jones passed away July 10, 2020. She was born in Saigon, Vietnam to the proud parents Theodore and Ngoc Jones. She is survived by her husband Quincy Washington of 26 years; children Bashari, Vinisha, Nigel and Jaela; four grandchildren; siblings, Teddy, Delores and Christine. Viewing will be held Friday July 24, 2020 at 1 pm - 4 pm, Cunningham Funeral Service, 425 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on Jul. 22, 2020.