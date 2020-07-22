1/2
Frances L. Jones
Frances L. Jones Dec. 10, 1971 - July 10, 2020 Frances L. Jones passed away July 10, 2020. She was born in Saigon, Vietnam to the proud parents Theodore and Ngoc Jones. She is survived by her husband Quincy Washington of 26 years; children Bashari, Vinisha, Nigel and Jaela; four grandchildren; siblings, Teddy, Delores and Christine. Viewing will be held Friday July 24, 2020 at 1 pm - 4 pm, Cunningham Funeral Service, 425 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204.

Published in The Record on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Cunningham Funeral Service
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Michele Robinson
Family
July 23, 2020
Dolores Robinson
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Cornell JONES
Family
July 23, 2020
Cornell Jones
July 22, 2020
Frances, I love you so much and missing you like crazy! I can’t believe you’re gone my heart is broken but I know you are in a better place and no longer in pain I wish I could hug and kiss you and tell you everything will be ok I know mom and dad was ready for you to be with them may you rest in peace Big Sis I love you dearly
Lola
Sister
July 22, 2020
Mrs Q is a beautiful soul called home by Allah, our time here is precious and limited but as long as we shine our light will stay lit for eternity. To my brutha Q and his kids hold your head high daily and know there's an Angel with you.
My Allah keep yall close. Luvz yall Myke T
Myke T
Family
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Aimee pack & Anthony pappas
Friend
July 22, 2020
This is so Unreal Sista/Friend I will miss you dearly Frances I am so joyed that I was able to spend the years with you that I did and you allowed me to Not to Many was able lol but everyday in life we take time for granted knowing it’s not ours, but when you think back at all the memories that were shared it’s a lifetime and you included us all in them it’s still hard to say farewell my Sister it may not be by blood but you cared for me as one of your own and told me many times that you loved me for who I am I didn’t skip a beat to tell you the same Sissy I will always love you and keep the Memories you left behind with us..
Love You
Always.
Keba EJ and of Course your fave Ditty ❤
Lakeba Franklin
Family
