This is so Unreal Sista/Friend I will miss you dearly Frances I am so joyed that I was able to spend the years with you that I did and you allowed me to Not to Many was able lol but everyday in life we take time for granted knowing it’s not ours, but when you think back at all the memories that were shared it’s a lifetime and you included us all in them it’s still hard to say farewell my Sister it may not be by blood but you cared for me as one of your own and told me many times that you loved me for who I am I didn’t skip a beat to tell you the same Sissy I will always love you and keep the Memories you left behind with us..

Love You

Always.

Keba EJ and of Course your fave Ditty ❤

Lakeba Franklin

Family