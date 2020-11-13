1/1
Stockton - April 21, 1948 - November 4, 2020
Frances Rose Osell, 72 of Stockton, passed away November 4, 2020 at her home. Frances was born on April 21, 1948 in French Camp, CA. to Dorothy R. Rodgers. Frances is survived by her daughter Teresa Letua; grandchildren Joseph Eaves Letua, Paul Anthony Letua, Trista Leatoa Letua & Melissa Rose Letua-Garcia; great-grandchildren, Eliana Audrina Solorio-Letua, Aubriella Leatoa Garcia & Keanu Toloai Crane. She is preceded in death by husband Harry W. Osell of Stockton. Frances also has 2 stepdaughters from her Marriage with Harry W. Osell, Tedra Osell & Daphne Osell; great-grandchildren Maya Osell, Linus & Fiona. Frances was a retired CSR for the Social Security Administration of 40 years and was an active member of Cathedral of the Annunciation. Frances lived out her final years as a doting grandma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wed., November 18, 2020 from 4pm to 5pm with a Vigil at 5pm at DeYoung Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Dr., Stockton, CA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thurs., November 19, 2020 at 10am at Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 W. Rose St., Stockton, CA. Committal will be private.

Published in The Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
DeYoung Shoreline Chapel
NOV
18
Vigil
05:00 PM
DeYoung Shoreline Chapel
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Annunciation
Funeral services provided by
DeYoung Shoreline Chapel
7676 SHORELINE DR
Stockton, CA 95219
2094720335
