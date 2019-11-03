Home

Frances Rose Botto

Frances Rose Botto Obituary
Frances Rose Botto Jan 18, 1925 - Oct 16, 2019 Frances was born in Escalon, CA to Peter and Christine Meucci. She is survived by son, Gary (Jannell) Botto; grandsons, Michael, Jeff (Whitney), Chris; great-grandchildren, Cayden, Adeline and Hunter. Frances was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family with all her heart. Frances was the Grand Arch Druidess in California for the Druids where she made lifelong friends. Frances enjoyed getting her family together and cooking Italian meals for them. A memorial service will be held at Assumption Catholic Church in Truckee, CA at 10:00 AM Sat, Nov. 9th. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Druids Evergreen Circle #15.
Published in The Record on Nov. 3, 2019
