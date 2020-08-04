1/1
Frances Rose Johnston
Frances Rose Johnston 1931 - 2020 On Sunday July 19th, Frances Rose Johnston passed away at the age of 89. Frances was born and raised in Prescott, Arizona. She moved to Stockton, CA and met Carl David Johnston and married for over 60 years. Together they had two children Ron and Eric Johnston. She worked at Sears in Stockton and after retirement worked as a Secretary for her sons sporting goods business. As a family they purchased a cabin in Sheep Ranch California, where she went for walks and enjoy nature especially the daffodils and California poppies. Frances also enjoyed watching the San Francisco Giants and attended a game for her 80th birthday. She is survived by her sister Norma Orr; her son Eric (Gloria) Johnston and her grandchildren Eric (Sherry) and Laurel Johnston, Cassandra "Cece" and Alex Lua. No services will be held.

Published in The Record on Aug. 4, 2020.
