|
|
Frances S. Babcock
Jan. 20, 1920 Jun 23, 2019
Frances passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 at the age of 99. She is survived by her son Gary, his wife Gayle, nephew Don, his wife Doris and their family, 1 grandson, and 4 great-granddaughters. Originally from Texas, Frances moved to
Stockton, CA where she
married and raised her family.
Frances was a resident of
Stockton for over 70 years and retired from the Safeway meat processing plant after several years of service. In honoring her request, no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of
San Joaquin.
Published in The Record on June 27, 2019