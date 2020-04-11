|
Francine Annette Navone August 31, 1945 - April 4, 2020 Francine Annette Navone passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of April 4, 2020. Born in Stockton, California on August 31, 1945 to the late Frank and Antoinette Budiselich, she was the oldest of four children. Franny, as her family and friends called her, grew up in the Oak Park neighborhood and attended Annunciation and Saint Mary's High School. After graduation, Franny enrolled at the University of the Pacific and received her BA degree in Education. Franny went on to teach special education in Stockton Unified School District for 35 years. After retiring from teaching, Franny went to work with her son, Daniel Navone, Broker/Owner of Premier Real Estate Group. She worked in an administrative role there for many years before retiring a second time. Franny loved animals; she took in stray dogs and cats for many, many years. She would get up early in the morning and feed stray animals at different locations in Stockton where she knew they were waiting. If she had the land and resources, she would have adopted every stray animal in Stockton and welcomed them home, a trait her family and friends loved about her. Franny is survived by her son, Danny; grandchildren, Ryan and Mackenzie Navone; her sister, Judy Newfield; brother, Frank Budiselich, Jr. She is preceded in death by her brother, Joe Budiselich. We know Franny is now having a wonderful reunion with her parent's, Frank and Ann, and other family members whom she loved dearly and missed always. Immediate services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to any local animal shelter.
Published in The Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020