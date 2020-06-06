Francis Fredrick Koenig January 5, 1953 - May 29, 2020 Beloved Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Friend, and Coworker. Francis was a lifelong resident of Stockton, CA who is described as an "awesome friend" and an individual who "knows a lot about a lot." Born in 1953 to Mr. and Mrs. Francis J Koenig, he grew up in the family home north of the Calaveras River, surrounded by open agricultural fields and attended local Catholic schools, graduating from Humphreys College in 1978. Youthful pursuits included piano, swimming, scuba diving, scouting and bowling, yet participation with Delta Amateur Radio Club captivated his interest and sparked a lifetime vocation. His career as an electrician began at Bright Spot Electric and culminated with 37 years at the City of Stockton Traffic Signal and Street Light Dept. Often described as a "walking encyclopedia with an attitude for precision", he often reminded others to always be the best that they could be. Francis was a quiet, quick-witted man with a big heart and unwavering loyalty & love for all those in his life. He was the go-to guy for repair advice and collected & restored antique radios. Also an avid classic car enthusiast known for ground-up restorations with his brother Mark & like-minded buddies, he was a recipient of top honors at numerous car shows. Francis welcomed his daughter, Cameron in 2006. He enjoyed spending time with her, taking her to Old Town Sacramento candy shops, local fairs & festivals or car shows, anything & everything, as long as they were together. He was "a hidden gem in his quietness, steadfast & knowledgeable beyond many in understanding". Francis was also a cancer survivor in 2013. Most recently, he could be found in his home shop or yard, working on projects, or seated in his favorite recliner watching crime thrillers or enjoying music, or travelling to eat some great food. He'd seek the best of the best foods, with Monterey & San Francisco being his favorite food hubs. Francis passed away peacefully at home on May 29. He is beloved by many, and will be missed by all who knew him. Surviving family members include his daughter Cameron Willow Wilson & her mother, Elissa Lynn Wilson. His brother Mark George Koenig, sister-in-law Diane Sprake Koenig, and nieces Lissa Jenat Koenig, Julee Simone Koenig, and Sharyl Marie Koenig. Preceded in death by his father, Francis Joseph Koenig and mother, Anna Ana (Papazian) Koenig. A private Graveside Interment will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers and for memorial donations please contact Saint Joseph's Foundation of San Joaquin - Saint Joseph's Cancer Institute.