Francisco "Frankie" Aguilar III Jun. 29, 2000 - Jun. 21, 2020 Beloved son of Catherine Merder and Francisco Aguilar II. Frankie was taken from us in the early morning hours of June 21, 2020 and was laid to rest at the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery on June 29, 2020. Frankie grew up in a very loving and supportive family. He attended Taft Elementary School, Edison High School and graduated from Jane Frederick High School. Although he was not given the opportunity to fulfill his full potential during his short time here on earth, Frankie was known by all for his entrepreneurial skill and his exceptional gift for fishing. His childhood love for all things aquatic led him to pursue a career with the Department of Fish and Game. Frankie's passing was not only a loss to us, but it was a loss to the world. Frankie is survived through the memories of his family and friends, so we ask you to join us in the remembrance of his life. We ask you not to reflect on the sadness of the loss of his life but to reflect on the love and joy that he brought into yours. We love you Frankie, Rest in Peace.