Francisco Javier Negron
Feb. 18, 1933 - Jan. 27, 2019
Francisco Javier Negron passed
away on Jan. 27, 2019, services will be held March 1, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Luke's Church, Stockton CA. Committal to
follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Francisco retired from California Products and he was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. We will miss dearly. Survived by his spouse Rosa Negron, daughters Ana Moore (Scott Rutledge), Marcy Ness (Dennis), and son Frankie Negron. Grandsons Joshua Ness, Matthew Moore (Brianna), and Brandon Moore. Granddaughter Stephanie Ness (Joe Sanchez). Preceded in death by daughter Carmen Negron, and son-in-law Timothy Moore.
Published in The Record on Feb. 27, 2019