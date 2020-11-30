1/1
Frank Arnold Griffin
Frank Arnold Griffin
Stockton - Frank Arnold Griffin, of Stockton, Ca, was born in 1955 to Arnold and Ruth Griffin in Merced, California. On November 22, 2020 he unexpectedly passed away, at the age of 65, surrounded by his loved ones. Frank was a graduate of Stagg HS after which he spent 10 years in the Carpenters union. Frank then worked for Payless before starting his own general contracting company which he owned and operated for 25 years.
Frank lived life to the fullest and could always be heard saying "ain't life good". He always enjoyed being with his friends but his greatest joy was being with his family, especially his 2 granddaughters. He will always be remembered for his generosity, his kind and giving nature and his absolute love of family.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patti Griffin, his children Myles Matthew Richards Griffin (Ashley), Justin Adam Griffin (Brianne) and his 2 granddaughters Riley and Sophie. Sisters Bette Dowd, Pamela Emerick, Constance Hoffman, brother John Griffin and many nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, sister LaDoska Diane Griffin, and niece Lisa Parker. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for a Final Final.

Published in The Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
