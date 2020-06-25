Frank Flores Sept. 27, 1936 - Jun. 21, 2020 Frank V. Flores, loving husband of Marie S. Flores; loving father of Frank Jr., Carlos and Fernando (Marylou) Flores; loving grandfather of Christian and Annalisa; dear brother of Christina (Gary) Couturier, Margaret Sanchez, Helen (John) Almazan, Pauline Tolentino, Nico Allen, Mario Flores Sr. (Gloria), Larry (Jenny) Galano and the late John Flores Sr and Virginia Ramirez. Visitation will be held Monday June 29, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 7 pm. at Chapel of the Palms Funeral Home, 303 S. California St., Stockton. Funeral Service will be Tuesday June 30 at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Committal will be at Stockton Rural Cemetery.