Frank Flores
1936 - 2020
Frank Flores Sept. 27, 1936 - Jun. 21, 2020 Frank V. Flores, loving husband of Marie S. Flores; loving father of Frank Jr., Carlos and Fernando (Marylou) Flores; loving grandfather of Christian and Annalisa; dear brother of Christina (Gary) Couturier, Margaret Sanchez, Helen (John) Almazan, Pauline Tolentino, Nico Allen, Mario Flores Sr. (Gloria), Larry (Jenny) Galano and the late John Flores Sr and Virginia Ramirez. Visitation will be held Monday June 29, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 7 pm. at Chapel of the Palms Funeral Home, 303 S. California St., Stockton. Funeral Service will be Tuesday June 30 at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Committal will be at Stockton Rural Cemetery.



Published in The Record on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chapel of the Palms
JUN
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Chapel of the Palms
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Palms
303 South California Street
Stockton, CA 95203
(209) 465-0265
1 entry
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Chapel of the Palms
