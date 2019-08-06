|
FRANK J. RASPO August 25,1936 - August 2, 2019 Frank J. Raspo, Jr, known as Frankie to his family and lifelong friends, passed away on August 2,2019 after a short illness. He was born in San Francisco to Lenore and Frank Raspo Sr. and lived his almost 83 years in Stockton. He was very proud of being a fourth generation Italian/ American, with his great grandparents on both sides coming to California in the 1860's. He was a partner in farming for his family for many years with his father and for the last 40 years with his brother, Robert. In addition to his love of farming he had a deep passion for hunting & fly fishing. Frank attended St. Agnes Grammer School, Bellarmine Prep in San Jose for three years & then graduated his senior year from St. Mary's High School in 1954. He went on to Delta College for one year and then attended University of CA at Davis for a two year agricultural program. After finishing his education he served in the National Guard. Frankie was married to Erlene for almost 60 years. They have three children, Christina Hermosillo and her husband Tony, Susan Ellis and her husband Mark and Joey Raspo and his wife Kathleen. He also has six grandchildren, Mario and Christopher Raspo, Mia Reece and her husband Zac, Trevor Hermosillo, Stacy Cano and her husband Alex and Madison Ellis. He has one great grandchild, Avery Rose Reece. He has one brother, Robert Raspo and his wife Patty and several nieces and nephews. The week before he died he was with his family in Aptos on their annual family vacation. He had the time of his life was surrounded by love. Visitation will be held at Casa Bonita Funeral Home on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 12pm to 2pm. A celebration of life will be held at the Stockton Golf and Country Club on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12:30 pm. The Raspo Family would also like to thank the ICU & Hospice staff at St. Josephs Hospital for all of their loving care for our Frankie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to hospice of San Joaquin- 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA, 95204 and St. Mary's H.S.- P.O. Box 7247 Stockton CA, 95207. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Aug. 6, 2019