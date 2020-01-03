|
|
Frank Joe Rauzi June 13, 1927 - December 27, 2019 Frank Rauzi, a lifelong resident of Stockton, passed away at his home at the age of 92. He was the son of Francesco Rauzi of Cloz, Trento, Austria / Italy and Edith Anna Armanino of Stockton. Frank attended El Dorado Elementary School and Stockton High School. He served as an expert sharpshooter U.S. Marine Corp Rifle Team and spent seven years as a Master Sergeant in the California National Guard. Frank worked with his father in the family meat business until joining Gallo Salame Company of San Francisco and had a 35 year sales career. His passions included hunting, fishing, golfing, camping and boating. He developed salami and sausage products and established family traditions to share the results. He was happiest at the stove cooking for charity functions, friends and family. Frank married Marilyn Ruth Neeley in 1953 and dedicated his next 66 years to his wife, children and grandchildren. He was the beloved patriarch of his extended family. Frank was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Rauzi; sister, Rosemary Marcellin; nephews Michael and Mark Marcellin. He is survived by his lovely wife, Marilyn; sons, Grant Robert (Kathy) of Woodinville, WA, Frank Thomas (Judith) of Stockton, and Kurt Walter (Tanya) of San Francisco; grandchildren: Tom (Nicole), Christopher (Keegan), Madelyn Strode (Nick), Steven, Dominic, Zackary, Marissa and William; great-grandchildren: Tom, Harlowe, Avelina, Avery; and numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was involved in many sports, charity and service organizations. He served on the Board of Directors of the Stockton Golf & Country Club, St. Bernadette's Church and Seeds to the World. Frank was Past-President of the Stockton Silver Lake Camper's Association, St. Mary's Dining Room, one.TLC School for Homeless Children, Jester's Club supporting high school sports and UOP Basketball Casaba Club. He was a life member of the PTA and cooked spaghetti dinners for the Madison School fundraising carnival for 11 years. Frank coached CYO basketball youth sports and belonged to Y-Guides as well as played city league baseball. He was a high school football referee for 20 years. He was a member of the Circolo Trentino di San Francisco, Stockton YMI Drum Corps, Waterloo Gun and Bocce Club, Italian Gardeners Society, American Legion Karl Ross Post #16, Haggin Museum, and San Joaquin Historical Society and Museum, and the San Joaquin County Elections Board. A Rosary will be held at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm and a Graveside Committal with military honors at Stockton Rural Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 2544 Plymouth Rd., Stockton, CA 95204 and a reception will follow at the Stockton Golf & Country Club, 3800 W. Country Club Blvd., Stockton, CA 95204. We are grateful for the support of our friends and the Hospice of San Joaquin. Please make your memorial donations to: Silver Lake Campers Association, one.TLC School for Homeless Children and the Hospice of San Joaquin. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Jan. 3, 2020