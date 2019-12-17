|
|
Frank Leroy Chance 1926 - 2019 A California native born in Stockton, Frank passed away just shy of his 93rd birthday. The illustration of a life well lived, Frank was the adored husband for nearly 71 years of Mary Lou (Daniels). He was the much loved father of Karen Chance Hale (husband, Bill) and Frank Bradford "Brad" Chance (wife, Joan). A proud "Popi", Frank adored his grandsons and their families: Nick Hale (wife, Megan; children Colton and Harper), John Chance (girlfriend, Amne) and Bryant Chance (wife, Rebekah; children Rylee, Levi, Maddox and Roselyn.) Preceded in death by his precious granddaughter, Jessica Chance. Frank is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews and their families. Born in 1926 to parents, Albert "Bert" and Geraldine "Jerry" Chance, Frank was eagerly anticipated by his older brother, Bert. They were best friends their entire lives. While attending Stockton High School, Frank met and wooed Mary Lou Daniels, much to her parents dismay. Yet their love endured and they were married in January of 1949. As a graduate from College of the Pacific, Frank spent his career as an educator serving over 35 years with Stockton Unified School District. He was a well-loved elementary school teacher, before taking the position of an elementary school counselor. Returning to University of the Pacific in Stockton, Frank earned a Masters in Education and he retired as a School Psychologist. At a young age, Frank discovered he had a gift, music. It became his passion and he taught himself to play the trumpet and the piano. Prior to his service in the U.S. Navy, he was a member of several prominent local dance orchestras, often as lead trumpet. For most of his life, he spent weekends playing "gigs". His love for jazz defined him as "a cool cat". A fan of most sports, Frank developed, later in life, a relationship with the game of golf, which prompted his travel with Mary Lou to many wonderful golf destinations. Yet, he loved teeing it up most with family during summer vacations at Seascape, CA. Growing up as the namesake of famous Chicago Cubs Player/Manager (1908 World Series) Frank L. Chance, Frank was a proud Cubs fan. One of his greatest adventures was his trip to Cooperstown last year where he visited the infamous Baseball Hall of Fame. Frank will be sorely missed, but will be remembered always for his keen wit, storytelling ability, musical and artistic talent, determined spirit and his love of family. Memorial Services will be Friday, December 20 at 11:00 at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. A celebration will be held afterward at Arroyo's Cafe, 2381 W. March Lane, Stockton, CA 95207. Contributions may be made to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or at www.curesma.org. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Dec. 17, 2019