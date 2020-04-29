Home

Frank N. Madden

Frank N. Madden Obituary
Frank N. Madden Sept. 25, 1927 - April 18, 2020 Frank N. Madden was born on September 25, 1927, to his parents, Frank and Marie Madden. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Ray and Frank respectfully; his sister, Rose and brother in-law, Russell Foley. He is survived by his dear friend, Genevieve. After serving in the Merchant Marines, he returned to Stockton and attended the College of the Pacific (now known as UOP) in the early 1940's. Being a member of Woodbridge County Club, he played many rounds of golf only to curtail this sport after having several back surgeries. He had a great passion for gardening. He was the owner of DuBois Fashions for 51 years. Park View Cemetery is in charge of the funeral arrangements. There will be no visitations, and committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in The Record on Apr. 29, 2020
