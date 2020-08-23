Frank Ramon Searcy February 28,1938 - July 21, 2020 Beloved husband, father and grandfather entered into the presence of the Lord. Frank "Panchito" R. Searcy , 82, of Stockton, California, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from complications of multi-organ failure caused by Pneumonia. Frank was born on February 28, 1938 in Merced, California to Frank Sr. and his wife Helen. The Searcy family in 1942 moved to Stockton, Ca. where his father obtained employment in the Fiberboard Company. Frank began his education at the old Monroe School. The family experienced several residential moves into east Stockton, and then finally settling on David Street. Frank then attended Roosevelt Grammar School and Franklin High School. In 1955, he graduated from Schneider Vocational School. Eventually he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After Basic Training, he completed Air Police Technical School at Lackland Air Force BaseSan Antonio, Texas. For one year, he was stationed at Thule Air Force Base at Greenland. In 1964, he received an Honorable Discharge. In 1961, he married his hometown sweetheart Marina "Guera." Then in 1963, Frank Jr. was born. Over the next few years, the couple welcomed 3 more boys into their home; Paul, Gabriel and Eric. All of his sons remember him as a loving, steady, earnest, and energetic father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. On November 14,1966 he started his career as a Correctional Officer at Deuel Vocational Institution at Tracy, CA. Frank began a 31-year career working for the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation as a Sergeant and later Lieutenant. On August 24, 1990, he successfully completed Parole Agent Academy. Parole Agent Frank R. Searcy worked at the Stockton Office until his retirement in 1997. Frank contributed to his community by volunteering for several organizations that include: Vice President of the Central California National Latino Peace Officers Association, member of the San Joaquin Grand Jury, member of the Mexican American Correctional Association, served on the Board of Directors for Comite Patrotico, and chairman for the Miss Hispanic Pageant in 1987. In 1989, Frank served on the board of EL Concilio. Frank held varying chapter and association positions within the Chicano Correctional Workers Association, and served as the Association President for 5 years. He volunteered countless hours at the Youth Academy at the Stockton Police Department and was President of Coalition of Mexican American Association (COMA). He dedicated 10 years to serving on the San Joaquin County Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee. Because Frank sought to unite ethnic minorities he was also an eight year member of the Association of Black Correctional Workers. In support of veterans, Frank became an Executive Board member in 2013 for the American Legion, Karl Ross Post # 16. While a Legionnaire with Karl Ross Post #16 Frank performed as a member of the Honor Guard for which he was officially recognized by the US House of Representatives, the California State Assembly, the County of San Joaquin, and the City of Stockton, California. Frank was a dedicated man and could always be found on Sunday occupying his front pew of his church reading the Bible. He was a witty jokester who also enjoyed a bag of David's pumpkin seeds while watching wrestling on television every week (WWE). He was well known for this saying: "Yo tengo hambre---I am hungry." He always enjoyed having a delicious meal with his friends or family. Frank is survived by his loving wife Marina of 59 years and all four of his sons. Frank's grandchildren, both Monique and Alexander "Chacho," pledge to always honor his word, and pledge to always answer with a respectful "Si Senor---Yes Sir." And his loving great-grandchildren, Aiden and Julian Fuentes, were always in Grandpa's heart. Frank was preceded in death by his oldest sister Bertha Ondazola and older brothers Alexander and Richard Searcy. Frank's surviving siblings are Mary Lacy and Sam Searcy. The services will include a public viewing on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California street, Stockton, California 95202. The burial will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00AM at Rural Cemetery, 2350 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, California 95204. The family will notify loved ones regarding Funeral Arrangements.