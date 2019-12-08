Home

POWERED BY

Frank Richard Chavis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Richard Chavis Obituary
Frank Richard Chavis April 20, 1926 - Dec. 2, 2019 Frank Richard Chavis of Stockton, CA has passed away in his residence. A Visitation is scheduled for Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM and a Rosary to follow at 6:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 3847 N. Sutter St., Stockton, CA 95204 on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM. The committal will be private. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
logo

Published in The Record on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -