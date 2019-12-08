|
|
Frank Richard Chavis April 20, 1926 - Dec. 2, 2019 Frank Richard Chavis of Stockton, CA has passed away in his residence. A Visitation is scheduled for Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM and a Rosary to follow at 6:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 3847 N. Sutter St., Stockton, CA 95204 on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM. The committal will be private. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Dec. 8, 2019