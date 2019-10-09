Home

Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 334-9613
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Frank Rubino


1919 - 2019
Frank Rubino Obituary
Frank Rubino Dec. 13, 1919 - Oct. 6, 2019 Frank passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2019 at his home in Stockton, California at the age of 99. Frank lived his entire life in Stockton. He began work at a very young age and remained an active businessman until the end. Frank spent most of his career as a general contractor with Rubino and Gullickson Construction. Later, he pursued and was successful in property acquisition and development. Frank and his wife, Velda, were married for 48 years. They were inseparable in business, travel and social activities. Along with his wife, Velda, Frank is survived by his daughters, Barbara (Johnny) Dondero, Pam (Michael) Filippini, Debbie (Steve) Coffin and Janet (Duke) Foster. Frank leaves five grandchildren; ten great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pietro and Gaetana (Fasinella) Rubino; eight sisters and one brother. Services will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park Lodi on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10AM in the Evergreen Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in The Record on Oct. 9, 2019
