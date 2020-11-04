Frank Willis
On Sunday, October 25, 2020, at approximately 9:45am, Frank Willis, loving husband and father of two daughters, passed away at the age of 80.
Frank was born to Nathaniel and Curneller Willis on July 16, 1940, the third born of seven brothers and sisters, in Powell, Mississippi. With his family relocating to Oakland, CA while he was still young, he grew up and graduated from Oakland Technical High School and joined the military shortly thereafter. After joining the military at age 18, Frank was one of the first Black candidates to successfully complete the Army's electronics technical program. Frank spent his career in the U.S. Army, served two tours in the Vietnam War and was stationed many places throughout the world, eventually finding his way back to California. Frank was married to Yumiko (Bando) and they raised two daughters, Mari Willis Carr and Olivia Setsuko Willis, with many of the years in Stockton, CA. Frank served as an Army recruiter at the local Stockton high schools, even winning the Recruiter of the Year award several times over. The other awards he received included an Army Commendation Medal, 6 Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, a Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation, and the Gold Recruiter's Badge with a Sapphire Medal.
Frank's favorite hobby, outside of his full-time job was DJ'ing events and being an honorary member of the Port of Stockton Motorcycle Club. He also DJ'ed for the American Motorcyclists Association (AMA) District #36 as well as at many other parties, weddings, clubs, and other social events.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel Frank Willis and Curneller McCauley Willis. He was also preceded by his siblings Floyd Edward (June) Willis, Carrie Willis, Velma Prejean and Dorothy Parish. He is survived by his wife, Yumiko Bando Willis, daughters Mari Willis Carr and Olivia Setsuko Willis, granddaughters Misa Faith Carr and Nola Griffin-Willis, sisters Natalie Lloyd and Pamela Willis, brother Gaylen Willis, son-in-laws Lewis Wade Carr and Benjamin Griffin, and numerous other relatives.
A private family funeral will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Prostate Cancer Research Institute, the American Diabetes Association
, or the Disabled Veterans of America.