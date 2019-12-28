|
|
In Loving Memory of Franklin Leavick Franklin M. Leavick passed away in Nov. 6, 2014 at Hospice of Stockton at the age of 93. He donated his body to U.C. Davis for the School of Medicine. Graduated from Lowell High School in S.F. where he was active in sports like wrestling, and track & field. Franklin participated in Senior Track & Field when he was 76 at Santa Barbara City College. Retired from U.S. A.F in 1965 after 20 years of service, he worked as a Social Worker and for the Better Business Bureau in Santa Barbara. Franklin volunteered at the Suicide Hotline at UC Santa Barbara; Senior Peer Counselor in Montecito and volunteered at Hospice in Santa Barbara. Franklin was a Unitarian for many years in Stockton. Preceded in death by his first wife, whom passed away in 1975. Survived by wife, Majo, daughter and two grandchildren.
Published in The Record on Dec. 28, 2019