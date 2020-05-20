Home

Cano Funeral Home
2164 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 467-1177
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
8:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Cano Funeral Home
2164 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Stockton, CA 95205
Interment
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00 PM
San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery

Fransisco "Frankie" Rodriguez


1985 - 2020
Fransisco "Frankie" Rodriguez Obituary
Fransisco "Frankie" Rodriguez Apr. 23, 1985 - May 7, 2020 Fransisco "Frankie" Rodriguez lived in Stockton California, 35 years of age and born in Michoacan Mexico, passed away on May 7th in Stockton, CA. He was a lifelong resident of Stockton and belonged to the program, "Father Matters." Stephanie Lopez was his companion and mother of his children: 5 boys- Javier, Frankie Jr., Adrian, Jeremiah, and Perceus. Survivors also include his parents Alma and Fransisco Rodriguez, siblings Rigo Bautista/ Yesenia, Belinda Bautista/ Jorge Soriano, Isabel Fernandez/Sergio; and 21 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Cano Funeral Home on May 21, 8am to 12:30pm. Interment will follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 2pm. Please practice social distancing.
Published in The Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020
