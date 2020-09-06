Fred (Butch) Margliano Jr. July 3, 1942 August 8th, 2020 Fred (Butch) Maragliano Jr. passed away on August 8th, 2020 at the age of 78. Butch is survived by his daughter, Dena (Peter) Phinney: grand-daughters, Meredith and Elizabeth Phinney. Sister, Judy Mazza; nieces Mary (Mike) Davey, Teresa Mazza, Michelle (Justin) Brundage, Melissa (Matt) Allen and Megan (Danny) Davey; grand niece and grand nephews Evelyn and Wyatt Brundage, Michael Allen; companion Elaine Cruson. He is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Edith Maragliano Sr., wife Linda Maragliano, and brother-in-law Louie Mazza Jr. Fred (Butch) attended Linden High School, where he was awarded the Eugene Short Award for athlete of the year 1959-1960, was elected to the all star football team of the Trans-Valley League, and ran the Olympic torch in the 1960 Olympics torch relay. He later attended Stockton College (Delta) and began working for the San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation Department. Butch went on to do various other careers, most notably was his catering and bartending jobs, but later retired and spent time with his family. Butch lived life to the fullest and always had a good story or joke to share. He would light up a room with his sense of humor and infectious smile. Butch was an excellent cook, his pasta sauce was his specialty, but mostly he was a loving dad and Nono to us. Butch loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters Meredith and Elizabeth. He was always willing to lend a hand to his friends and spent many hours volunteering his time to help out the American Legion Ed Stewart Post No. 803. Butch also was a member of the Italian Athletic Club, Italian Gardeners Society and the Waterloo Athletic Club. Throughout his years Butch enjoyed playing/watching sports, fishing, hunting, golfing and taking trips to casinos. There will be a private service held at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery on Sept. 10, 2020. Please consider posting a message or photo to the memorial website www.weremember.com/fred-maragliano/1u9j/memories
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate
. P.O. Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901 or a charity of your choice
.