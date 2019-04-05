|
|
Fred R. Trammel
Dec. 4, 1943 - Apr. 1, 2019
Fred R. Trammel, age 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 at home in Banta, California. He was born December 4, 1943 in Stockton, California and raised in Tracy, California. He worked as an Heavy Equipment Operator for over 30 years until retirement. After retirement, he was able to enjoy fishing, hunting, gardening and tinkering around his home. Fred is survived by his wife of 58 years, Melinda
Trammel and his four children, Fred Jr. and Julie Trammel from Georgia, Cheryl and Mike
Jimenez from Tracy, Joe and Carmen Trammel from Valley Springs and Christina Trammel from Stockton and his six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Jeff and Sue
Trammel, and his five brothers George Trammel, Samuel
Trammel, Jeffrey Trammel,
Roger Trammel and Clifford Trammel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday April 6, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial, The Vineyard Chapel. Gravesite burial and service will follow after the viewing. We will be hosting a celebration of life for Fred at 11793 Micke's Grove Park, Lodi California at Delta Shelter.
Published in The Record on Apr. 5, 2019