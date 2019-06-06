|
Frederica "Fredi" Rummel
June 28, 1937 - May 24, 2019
passed away on May 24, 2019 at the age of 81. Fredi was born on June 28, 1937 in Newell, West Virginia to Harry and
Violet Stull. She married Stanley Rummel on June 14, 1957.
She was involved with the PTA, serving as President for a school year and could be found working at Little League games, Job's Daughters functions and school carnivals. She worked for San Joaquin County for ten years. She is survived by her children Kathryn Harrison, John Rummel, Patricia Sadler, and Frederick Rummel. She will also be remembered by ten grandchildren and two great-grand-children. She was preceded in death by husband Stanley Rummel. A graveside service will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Stockton Rural Cemetery.
Published in The Record on June 6, 2019